Notre Dame hosts Texas A&M in top-25 matchup

No. 16 Texas A&M (2-0) at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football…

No. 16 Texas A&M (2-0) at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Notre Dame by 7. Against the spread: Notre Dame 0-1, Texas A&M 0-2.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 314.0 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 221.0 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 93.0 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (91st)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 324.0 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 205.0 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 119.0 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (99th)

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 476.5 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 305.0 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 171.5 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 43.0 points per game (26th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 311.5 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 171.0 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 140.5 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (80th)

Texas A&M is 23rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 23.3% of third downs.

Texas A&M is 81st in the FBS averaging 52.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Notre Dame’s 17th-ranked 30.0 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Notre Dame ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:03.

Team leaders

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 221 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadarian Price, 45 yards on 6 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Eli Raridon, 97 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 509 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Reed, 105 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Mario Craver, 236 yards on 13 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Notre Dame lost 27-24 to Miami (FL) on Sunday, Aug. 31. Carr threw for 221 yards on 19-of-30 attempts (63.3%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 16 yards and one rushing touchdown. Price carried the ball six times for 45 yards. Raridon put up 97 yards on five catches.

Texas A&M beat Utah State 44-22 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Reed led Texas A&M with 220 yards on 19-of-28 passing (67.9%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards and one rushing touchdown. Le’Veon Moss had 68 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Craver recorded 114 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Notre Dame hosts Purdue on Sept. 20. Texas A&M hosts Auburn on Sept. 27.

