Northwestern plays UL Monroe

UL Monroe (3-1) at Northwestern (2-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 347.5 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 164 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 183.5 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (119th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 321.5 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 159.8 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 161.8 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (43rd)

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 343.3 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 125.5 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 217.8 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 22 points per game (99th)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 365.3 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 279.5 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 85.8 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (104th)

Northwestern is 129th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to UL Monroe’s 67th-ranked even margin.

UL Monroe ranks 100th in the FBS averaging 62.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Northwestern’s 7th-ranked 30 per-game average.

Northwestern is 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. UL Monroe’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 656 yards, 4 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 269 yards on 63 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 311 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 434 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 317 yards on 49 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacob Godfrey, 110 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Northwestern beat UCLA 17-14 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Stone passed for 115 yards on 12-of-18 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Komolafe carried the ball 27 times for 119 yards and scored one touchdown. Wilde recorded 98 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

UL Monroe beat Arkansas State 28-16 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Armenta passed for 175 yards on 16-of-25 attempts (64.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 20 yards. Zachary Palmer-Smith had 84 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown. Godfrey had two receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Northwestern plays at No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 11. UL Monroe plays at Coastal Carolina on Oct. 11.

