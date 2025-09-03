Northwestern matches up with FCS Western Illinois

Western Illinois (0-1) at Northwestern (0-1), Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Northwestern Offense…

Western Illinois (0-1) at Northwestern (0-1), Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 237 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 161 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 76 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 3 points per game (133rd)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 419 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 150 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 269 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (89th)

Western Illinois Offense

Overall: 163 yards per game (104th in FCS)

Passing: 134 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 29 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 3 points per game (104th)

Western Illinois Defense

Overall: 440 yards per game (78th in FCS)

Passing: 231 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 209 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 52 points per game (104th)

Northwestern is 133rd in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Northwestern is 12th in the FBS averaging 19 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 161 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 52.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Porter, 46 yards on 6 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 64 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Western Illinois

Passing: Chris Irvin, 134 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 48.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Markell Holman, 20 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Demari Davis, 65 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Northwestern was defeated by Tulane 23-3 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Stone led Northwestern with 161 yards on 19-of-36 passing (52.8%) for no touchdowns and four interceptions. Porter had 46 rushing yards on six carries. Wilde recorded 64 yards on six catches.

Western Illinois fell 52-3 to Illinois on Friday, Aug. 29. Irvin led Western Illinois with 134 yards on 14-of-29 passing (48.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Holman had 20 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for -2 yards. Davis put up 65 yards on four catches.

Next game

Northwestern hosts Oregon on Sept. 13. Western Illinois hosts Valparaiso on Sept. 13.

