Northern Illinois takes on San Diego State

San Diego State (2-1) at Northern Illinois (1-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 275 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 114 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 161 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 12.7 points per game (135th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 336.3 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 189.7 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 146.7 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (79th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 333.3 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 186 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 147.3 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (75th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 260 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 175.7 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 84.3 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 12 points per game (17th)

Northern Illinois ranks 129th in third down percentage, converting 28.3% of the time. San Diego State ranks 18th on defense, holding its opponents to 26%.

Northern Illinois is 91st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone defense ranks 6th at 57.1%.

Team leaders

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 327 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Chavon Wright, 214 yards on 51 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 173 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 529 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 249 yards on 50 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 241 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Northern Illinois fell 38-10 to Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Holst led Northern Illinois with 135 yards on 14-of-23 passing (60.9%) for one touchdown and one interception. Wright had 47 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding two receptions for seven yards. Rogers put up 84 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

San Diego State won 34-0 over California on Saturday, Sept. 20. Denegal led San Diego State with 189 yards on 15-of-18 passing (83.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Sutton had 61 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Napier recorded 154 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH) on Oct. 4. San Diego State hosts Colorado State on Oct. 3.

