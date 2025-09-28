Northern Illinois and Miami (OH) meet in MAC action

Miami (OH) (1-3) at Northern Illinois (1-3), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Northern…

Miami (OH) (1-3) at Northern Illinois (1-3), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 251 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 99.8 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 151.3 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 10.3 points per game (136th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 318.8 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 171 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 147.8 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (49th)

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 338.3 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 201.8 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 136.5 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (97th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 358.8 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 206.8 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 152 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (80th)

Northern Illinois is 130th in third down percentage, converting 27.9% of the time. Miami (OH) ranks 128th on defense, holding its opponents to 50%.

Miami (OH) is 115th in the FBS with 70.8 penalty yards per game.

Miami (OH) is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Northern Illinois’ red zone defense ranks 54th at 81.3%.

Miami (OH) ranks 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:16, compared to Northern Illinois’ 53rd-ranked average of 30:56.

Team leaders

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 376 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Telly Johnson Jr., 252 yards on 53 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 224 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 465 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 57.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kenny Tracy, 266 yards on 48 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 352 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Northern Illinois was defeated by San Diego State 6-3 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Holst threw for 49 yards on 6-of-14 attempts (42.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 25 yards. Johnson had 53 rushing yards on 16 carries. Rogers recorded 51 yards on five catches.

Miami (OH) won 38-0 over Lindenwood on Saturday, Sept. 27. Henry Hesson led Miami (OH) with 208 yards on 13-of-21 passing (61.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tracy had 134 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 21 yards. Perry put up 122 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Northern Illinois plays at Eastern Michigan on Oct. 11. Miami (OH) plays at Akron on Oct. 11.

