Northern Arizona pulls off game-winning two-point conversion to down Southern Utah 50-49

The Associated Press

September 14, 2025, 12:17 AM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Ty Pennington threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns as Northern Arizona survived a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge Southern Utah 50-49 on Saturday.

Pennington connected with Kolbe Katsis for two long scores, including an 88-yard strike that highlighted a 28-point third quarter for the Lumberjacks (1-1). Katsis finished with 135 yards on six catches.

Northern Arizona built a 49-28 lead behind Pennington and a balanced run game paced by Seth Cromwell who rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Quran Gossett added a score on the ground as part of the Lumberjacks’ four rushing touchdowns.

Southern Utah (1-1) nearly erased the deficit behind running back Joshua Dye, who carried 25 times for 171 yards and four touchdowns. The Thunderbirds added a 95-yard kickoff return score by Ran Sawyer to fuel a 21-point final quarter.

Bronson Barron threw for 269 yards and a touchdown for Southern Utah, but the Thunderbirds’ comeback fell just short as NAU held on after surrendering 21 straight points late.

