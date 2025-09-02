North Texas visits Western Michigan in Week 2

North Texas (1-0) at Western Michigan (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: North…

North Texas (1-0) at Western Michigan (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: North Texas by 10. Against the spread: North Texas 1-0, Western Michigan 1-0.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

North Texas Offense

Overall: 462.0 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 329.0 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 133.0 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 51.0 points per game (16th)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 119.0 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 88.0 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 133.0 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 0.0 points per game (1st)

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 217.0 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 188.0 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 29.0 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 6.0 points per game (132nd)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 336.0 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 155.0 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 29.0 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (89th)

Western Michigan ranks 107th in third down percentage, converting 28.6% of the time. North Texas ranks 33rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 23.1%.

North Texas ranks 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. North Texas ranks 13th in the FBS averaging 20.0 penalty yards per game, and Western Michigan ranks 19th with a 21.0-yard average.

Western Michigan is 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:13, compared to North Texas’ 35th-ranked average of 33:28.

Team leaders

North TexasPassing: Drew Mestemaker, 329 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 75.0 completion percentageRushing: Kiefer Sibley, 38 yards on 6 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Cameron Dorner, 98 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Western Michigan

Passing: Brady Jones, 97 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 47.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Buckley, 21 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Baylin Brooks, 85 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

North Texas won 51-0 over Lamar on Saturday, Aug. 30. Mestemaker threw for 329 yards on 24-of-32 attempts (75.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 30 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sibley carried the ball six times for 38 yards and scored one touchdown. Dorner had seven receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan fell 23-6 to Michigan State on Friday, Aug. 29. Jones led Western Michigan with 97 yards on 11-of-23 passing (47.8%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Buckley had 21 rushing yards on nine carries, adding four receptions for seven yards. Brooks had three receptions for 85 yards.

Next game

North Texas hosts Washington State on Sept. 13. Western Michigan plays at Illinois on Sept. 13.

