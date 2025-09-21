North Texas plays South Alabama

South Alabama (1-3) at North Texas (4-0), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats North…

South Alabama (1-3) at North Texas (4-0), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

North Texas Offense

Overall: 439 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 262.3 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 176.8 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 47 points per game (9th)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 296.3 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 121.8 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 174.5 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (47th)

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 379.5 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 193 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 186.5 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 26 points per game (86th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 344.3 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 144.5 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 199.8 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (114th)

South Alabama ranks 126th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 48.1% of the time. North Texas ranks 16th on offense, converting on 53.3% of third downs.

South Alabama ranks 109th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to North Texas’ 1st-ranked +9 margin.

South Alabama is 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. North Texas’ red zone offense ranks 20th, scoring on 96.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 1,013 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Makenzie McGill, 271 yards on 50 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Miles Coleman, 182 yards on 19 catches, 0 TDs

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 764 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 69 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 364 yards on 76 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 360 yards on 27 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

North Texas defeated Army 45-38 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Mestemaker threw for 249 yards on 26-of-36 attempts (72.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 20 yards. McGill carried the ball 19 times for 101 yards and scored one touchdown. Coleman had eight receptions for 74 yards.

South Alabama was beaten by Coastal Carolina 38-20 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Davenport led South Alabama with 197 yards on 22-of-36 passing (61.1%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Keenan Phillips carried the ball 13 times for 104 yards. Voisin put up 94 yards on eight catches.

Next game

North Texas hosts South Florida on Oct. 10. South Alabama plays at Troy on Oct. 4.

