North Texas and Army meet in AAC action

North Texas (3-0) at Army (1-1), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: North Texas…

North Texas (3-0) at Army (1-1), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: North Texas by 2.5. Against the spread: North Texas 2-1, Army 1-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

North Texas Offense

Overall: 426 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 266.7 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 159.3 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 47.7 points per game (11th)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 232.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 128.7 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 103.7 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 13.3 points per game (29th)

Army Offense

Overall: 371.5 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 113 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 258.5 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (84th)

Army Defense

Overall: 295 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 162 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 133 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (91st)

North Texas ranks 23rd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.5% of the time.

Army ranks 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to North Texas’ 1st-ranked +7 margin.

North Texas ranks 58th in the FBS averaging 48.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Army’s 4th-ranked 22.5 per-game average.

Army is 102nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. North Texas’ red zone offense ranks 28th, scoring on 95.2% of red zone opportunities.

North Texas is 97th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:28, compared to Army’s 1st-ranked average of 38:33.

Team leaders

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 764 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Makenzie McGill, 170 yards on 31 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Wyatt Young, 160 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Army

Passing: Dewayne Coleman, 129 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Cale Hellums, 161 yards on 49 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 99 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Last game

North Texas won 59-10 over Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Mestemaker threw for 211 yards on 24-of-29 attempts (82.8%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. McGill carried the ball nine times for 67 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for nine yards. Miles Coleman had four receptions for 44 yards.

Army defeated Kansas State 24-21 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Noah Short led Army with 52 yards on 1-of-1 passing (100.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards. Hellums had 124 rushing yards on 41 carries and two touchdowns. Anderson had three receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

North Texas hosts South Alabama on Sept. 27. Army plays at East Carolina on Sept. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.