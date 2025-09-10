North Carolina takes on FCS Richmond

Richmond (1-1) at North Carolina (1-1), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats North…

Richmond (1-1) at North Carolina (1-1), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 262.5 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 163.5 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 99.0 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (114th)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 406.5 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 267.0 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 139.5 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (94th)

Richmond Offense

Overall: 226.5 yards per game (102nd in FCS)

Passing: 133.0 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 93.5 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (87th)

Richmond Defense

Overall: 228.0 yards per game (10th in FCS)

Passing: 123.0 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 105.0 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (18th)

North Carolina ranks 121st in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 50.0% of third downs.

Team leaders

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 224 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 52 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 97 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Richmond

Passing: Kyle Wickersham, 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 69.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Wickersham, 103 yards on 31 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Vion Griffin, 63 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

North Carolina beat Charlotte 20-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Lopez led North Carolina with 155 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 44 yards. June had 52 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for zero yards. Chris Culliver put up 74 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Richmond won 14-10 over Wofford on Saturday, Sept. 6. Wickersham passed for 153 yards on 20-of-29 attempts (69.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards and one rushing touchdown. Aziz Foster-Powell carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards, adding two receptions for -4 yards. Quanye Veney had three receptions for 42 yards.

Next game

North Carolina plays at UCF on Sept. 20. Richmond hosts VMI on Sept. 20.

