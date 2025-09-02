North Carolina hits the road to play Charlotte

North Carolina (0-1) at Charlotte (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: North Carolina…

North Carolina (0-1) at Charlotte (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: North Carolina by 13.5. Against the spread: North Carolina 0-1, Charlotte 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 222 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 172 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 50 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (105th)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 542 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 284 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 50 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 48 points per game (132nd)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 218 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 142 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 76 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 11 points per game (115th)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 586 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 404 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 76 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (113th)

North Carolina is 126th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on just 58.3% of third downs.

North Carolina ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin.

Charlotte ranks 77th in the FBS averaging 54 penalty yards per game, compared to North Carolina’s 20th-ranked 25 per-game average.

Charlotte is 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 50% of trips. North Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 60%.

Charlotte is 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:02.

Team leaders

North CarolinaPassing: Max Johnson, 103 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 81.8 completion percentageRushing: Caleb Hood, 31 yards on 10 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Jordan Shipp, 84 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Conner Harrell, 142 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 54.2 completion percentage

Rushing: CJ Stokes, 49 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Justin Olson, 56 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

North Carolina fell to TCU 48-14 on Monday, Sept. 1. Johnson threw for 103 yards on 9-of-11 attempts (81.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Hood had 31 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 15 yards. Shipp put up 84 yards on four catches.

Charlotte fell to Appalachian State 34-11 on Friday, Aug. 29. Harrell passed for 142 yards on 13-of-24 attempts (54.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 22 yards. Stokes had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding two receptions for six yards. Olson put up 56 yards on two catches.

Next game

North Carolina hosts Richmond on Sept. 13. Charlotte hosts Monmouth on Sept. 13.

