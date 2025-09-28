North Carolina and Clemson meet in ACC play

Clemson (1-3) at North Carolina (2-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats North Carolina…

Clemson (1-3) at North Carolina (2-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 263.5 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 150 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 113.5 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (106th)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 344.5 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 208 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 136.5 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (60th)

Clemson Offense

Overall: 365.3 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 249 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 116.3 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (116th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 361.5 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 239.5 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (60th)

North Carolina is 113th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.4% of third downs.

Clemson is 93rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. North Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 9th at 64.7%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. North Carolina is 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:26, while Clemson’s 126th-ranked average is 26:24.

Team leaders

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 430 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 250 yards on 33 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 193 yards on 13 catches, 2 TDs

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 996 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 338 yards on 57 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 389 yards on 24 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

North Carolina fell to UCF 34-9 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Lopez led North Carolina with 87 yards on 11-of-14 passing (78.6%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. June had 50 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding three receptions for eight yards. Shipp had three receptions for 44 yards.

Clemson fell to Syracuse 34-21 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Klubnik passed for 363 yards on 37-of-60 attempts (61.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Randall had 130 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding seven receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. T.J. Moore had eight receptions for 92 yards.

Next game

North Carolina plays at California on Oct. 17. Clemson plays at Boston College on Oct. 11.

