No. 9 Texas A&M hosts Auburn in SEC action

Auburn (3-1) at No. 9 Texas A&M (3-0), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

Auburn (3-1) at No. 9 Texas A&M (3-0), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 480.3 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 323.3 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 157 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 42.3 points per game (20th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 350.7 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 211.7 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 139 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (103rd)

Auburn Offense

Overall: 383.5 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 185.3 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 198.3 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 32 points per game (59th)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 291 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 232.8 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 58.3 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (32nd)

Texas A&M is 109th in third down percentage, converting 34.3% of the time. Auburn ranks 26th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 28.1%.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Texas A&M is 93rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:09, compared to Auburn’s 38th-ranked average of 31:48.

Team leaders

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 869 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Le’Veon Moss, 168 yards on 33 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Mario Craver, 443 yards on 20 catches, 4 TDs

Auburn

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 721 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 375 yards on 52 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam Coleman, 237 yards on 13 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas A&M won 41-40 over Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 13. Reed threw for 360 yards on 17-of-37 attempts (45.9%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 37 yards. Moss had 81 rushing yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. Craver put up 207 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Auburn was beaten by Oklahoma 24-17 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Arnold passed for 220 yards on 21-of-32 attempts (65.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Cobb carried the ball six times for 61 yards. Coleman put up 88 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State on Oct. 4. Auburn hosts No. 5 Georgia on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.