No. 9 Illinois hosts Western Michigan in Week 3

Western Michigan (0-2) at No. 9 Illinois (2-0), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1…

Western Michigan (0-2) at No. 9 Illinois (2-0), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Illinois Offense

Overall: 429.5 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 263.5 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 166.0 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 48.5 points per game (13th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 300.5 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 245.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 55.5 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 11.0 points per game (29th)

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 260.0 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 137.5 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 122.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 18.0 points per game (111th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 371.0 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 189.5 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 181.5 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (106th)

Illinois ranks 2nd in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Illinois is 52nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 80.0% of trips. Western Michigan’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Western Michigan ranks 77th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:48, compared to Illinois’ 17th-ranked average of 34:27.

Team leaders

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 513 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 75.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Feagin, 122 yards on 30 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 236 yards on 13 catches, 0 TDs

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 166 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Buckley, 133 yards on 39 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Baylin Brooks, 90 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Illinois beat Duke 45-19 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Altmyer threw for 296 yards on 22-of-31 attempts (71.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Feagin had 48 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Beatty recorded 128 yards on eight catches. He also had one carry for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan fell to North Texas 33-30 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Lowry led Western Michigan with 75 yards on 5-of-10 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 66 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Buckley carried the ball 30 times for 112 yards, adding two receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown. Blake Bosma had four receptions for 31 yards.

Next game

Illinois plays at Indiana on Sept. 20. Western Michigan hosts Toledo on Sept. 20.

