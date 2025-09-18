No. 8 Texas squares off against Sam Houston

Sam Houston (0-3) at No. 8 Texas (2-1), Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Sam Houston (0-3) at No. 8 Texas (2-1), Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas by 39.5. Against the spread: Texas 0-3, Sam Houston 0-3.

How to watch: SEC Network+

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 382.7 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 200.3 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 182.3 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (92nd)

Texas Defense

Overall: 245 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 174.3 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 70.7 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 10.3 points per game (18th)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 320.7 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 185 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 135.7 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (100th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 442.3 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 314.7 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 127.7 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 38.7 points per game (130th)

Texas ranks 126th in third down percentage, converting 28.6% of the time. Sam Houston ranks 123rd on defense, holding its opponents to 48.9%.

Texas ranks 128th in the FBS with 81 penalty yards per game.

Texas ranks 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 61.5% of trips. Sam Houston’s red zone defense ranks 102nd at 100%.

Sam Houston ranks 100th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:10, compared to Texas’ 36th-ranked average of 32:24.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 579 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 55.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Manning, 112 yards on 23 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Parker Livingstone, 198 yards on 8 catches, 3 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 310 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 57.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Watson, 108 yards on 24 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Green, 124 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Texas won 27-10 over UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 13. Manning led Texas with 114 yards on 11-of-25 passing (44.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 51 yards and two rushing touchdowns. James Simon carried the ball 17 times for 67 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Christian Clark put up 32 yards on two catches.

Sam Houston fell to Hawaii 37-20 on Sunday, Sept. 7. Mabrey Mettauer passed for 91 yards on 12-of-18 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards. Green carried the ball 10 times for 30 yards, adding three receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. Malik Phillips recorded 32 yards on three catches.

Next game

Texas plays at Florida on Oct. 4. Sam Houston plays at New Mexico State on Oct. 2.

