No. 7 Texas meets San Jose State

San Jose State (0-1) at No. 7 Texas (0-1), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas by 36.5. Against the spread: Texas 0-1, San Jose State 0-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 336 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 170 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 166 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 7 points per game (126th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 203 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 126 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 166 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (58th)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 383 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 308 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 75 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 14 points per game (105th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 351 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 115 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 75 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 16 points per game (66th)

Texas is 84th in third down percentage, converting 35.7% of the time. San Jose State ranks 13th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 15.4%.

San Jose State is 127th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Texas ranks 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 0% of trips. San Jose State’s red zone defense ranks 42nd at 75%.

Team leaders

TexasPassing: Arch Manning, 170 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 56.7 completion percentageRushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 80 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Jack Endries, 50 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 308 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 55.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Floyd Chalk IV, 44 yards on 11 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 189 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Texas was defeated by Ohio State 14-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Manning led Texas with 170 yards on 17-of-30 passing (56.7%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 38 yards. Wisner carried the ball 16 times for 80 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Endries had four receptions for 50 yards.

San Jose State lost 16-14 to Central Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29. Eget led San Jose State with 308 yards on 24-of-43 passing (55.8%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Chalk carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards, adding two receptions for zero yards. Scudero put up 189 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Texas hosts UTEP on Sept. 13. San Jose State hosts Idaho on Sept. 20.

