No. 7 Texas hosts UTEP in Week 3

UTEP (1-1) at No. 7 Texas (1-1), Sept. 13 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 404 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 243.5 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 160.5 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (98th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 238 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 157 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 81 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 10.5 points per game (25th)

UTEP Offense

Overall: 378 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 229.5 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 148.5 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (65th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 365.5 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 264 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 101.5 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (78th)

Texas is 122nd in third down percentage, converting 26.9% of the time. UTEP ranks 10th on defense, holding its opponents to 20.7%.

Texas is 128th in the FBS averaging 82.5 penalty yards per game, compared to UTEP’s 75th-ranked 51.5 per-game average.

Texas ranks 128th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 50% of trips. UTEP’s red zone defense ranks 73rd at 85.7%.

UTEP is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:18.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 465 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: CJ Baxter, 104 yards on 23 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Parker Livingstone, 175 yards on 6 catches, 3 TDs

UTEP

Passing: Malachi Nelson, 456 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson, 117 yards on 8 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kenny Odom, 221 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas won 38-7 over San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Manning led Texas with 295 yards on 19-of-30 passing (63.3%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Baxter carried the ball 13 times for 64 yards, adding two receptions for -3 yards. Livingstone put up 128 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

UTEP won 42-17 over Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, Sept. 6. Nelson threw for 278 yards on 14-of-26 attempts (53.8%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson had 117 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown. Odom had five receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Texas hosts Sam Houston on Sept. 20. UTEP hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 20.

