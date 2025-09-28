No. 6 Texas A&M and Mississippi State meet in SEC action

Mississippi State (4-1) at No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0), Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network…

Mississippi State (4-1) at No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0), Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 463.8 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 294.3 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 169.5 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (39th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 307.3 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 190 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 117.3 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 24 points per game (72nd)

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 430.8 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 225.6 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 205.2 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 38.6 points per game (21st)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 305.6 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 170.2 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 135.4 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 17.6 points per game (32nd)

Texas A&M ranks 124th in third down percentage, converting 30.6% of the time. Mississippi State ranks 32nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 32.4%.

Texas A&M is 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Mississippi State’s 6th-ranked +6 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Texas A&M ranks 126th in the FBS averaging 77.3 penalty yards per game, and Mississippi State ranks 134th with an 85.4-yard average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Texas A&M leads the FBS, scoring on 100% of red zone trips. Mississippi State’s red zone offense ranks 19th at 95.2%.

Team leaders

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 1,076 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Le’Veon Moss, 307 yards on 54 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Mario Craver, 477 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 1,062 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 405 yards on 70 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 324 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Texas A&M won 16-10 over Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 27. Reed led Texas A&M with 207 yards on 15-of-22 passing (68.2%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Moss had 139 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. Kevin Concepcion put up 113 yards on seven catches.

Mississippi State was beaten by Tennessee 41-34 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Shapen led Mississippi State with 180 yards on 18-of-29 passing (62.1%) for one touchdown and one interception. Bothwell carried the ball 23 times for 134 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for two yards. Ayden Williams recorded 49 yards on one catch.

Next game

Texas A&M hosts Florida on Oct. 11. Mississippi State plays at Florida on Oct. 18.

