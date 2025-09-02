No. 6 Oregon takes on Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State (1-0) at No. 6 Oregon (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Oklahoma State (1-0) at No. 6 Oregon (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon by 28.5. Against the spread: Oregon 1-0, Oklahoma State 0-1.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 506 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 253 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 253 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 59 points per game (8th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 244 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 198 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 253 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (53rd)

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 359 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 232 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 127 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (64th)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 225 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 109 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 127 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 7 points per game (20th)

Oklahoma State is 89th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40% of the time. Oregon ranks 7th on offense, converting on 70% of third downs.

Oklahoma State is 79th in the FBS averaging 55 penalty yards per game, compared to Oregon’s 24th-ranked 29 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

OregonPassing: Dante Moore, 213 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 78.3 completion percentageRushing: Noah Whittington, 68 yards on 10 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Malik Benson, 51 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 136 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 65.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kalib Hicks, 56 yards on 21 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Terrill Davis, 75 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Oregon won 59-13 over Montana State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Moore led Oregon with 213 yards on 18-of-23 passing (78.3%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Whittington carried the ball 10 times for 68 yards and scored one touchdown. Benson had five receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Oklahoma State won 27-7 over Tennessee-Martin on Thursday, Aug. 28. Flores threw for 136 yards on 13-of-20 attempts (65.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Hicks had 56 rushing yards on 21 carries. Davis had two receptions for 75 yards.

Next game

Oregon plays at Northwestern on Sept. 13. Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa on Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.