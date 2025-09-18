No. 6 Oregon hosts Oregon State

Oregon State (0-3) at No. 6 Oregon (3-0), Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Oregon State (0-3) at No. 6 Oregon (3-0), Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon by 35.5. Against the spread: Oregon 2-1, Oregon State 0-3.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 503.3 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 256.3 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 247 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 54 points per game (3rd)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 256 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 133.3 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 122.7 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 10 points per game (14th)

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 376.7 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 305.7 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 71 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (115th)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 424.3 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 277.7 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 146.7 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 38.3 points per game (129th)

Oregon ranks 17th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 25.6% of third downs.

Oregon State ranks 113th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Oregon’s 26th-ranked +3 margin.

Oregon is 3rd in the FBS averaging 21.3 penalty yards per game.

Oregon State is 98th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.7% of trips. Oregon’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Oregon is 92nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:49, compared to Oregon State’s 39th-ranked average of 32:07.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 657 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 78.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Dierre Hill Jr., 161 yards on 11 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Malik Benson, 161 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 896 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 190 yards on 51 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Trent Walker, 302 yards on 23 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Oregon defeated Northwestern 34-14 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Moore led Oregon with 178 yards on 16-of-20 passing (80.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. Hill had 94 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Benson had four receptions for 62 yards.

Oregon State fell 45-14 to Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13. Murphy led Oregon State with 281 yards on 25-of-44 passing (56.8%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Hankerson carried the ball 11 times for 12 yards. David Wells Jr. had six receptions for 103 yards.

Next game

Oregon plays at No. 2 Penn State on Sept. 27. Oregon State hosts Houston on Sept. 26.

