No. 6 Georgia QB Stockton looking for more explosive offense in his first road start at Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s lackluster offense in a win over Austin Peay failed to generate momentum for quarterback Gunner…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s lackluster offense in a win over Austin Peay failed to generate momentum for quarterback Gunner Stockton as he now prepares for his first true road game in the No. 6 Bulldogs’ visit to No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday.

Stockton appeared tentative on some throws as Georgia led by only 11 points at halftime in its 28-6 win over the FCS team. The Bulldogs (2-0) fell two spots in the AP Top 25 following the sluggish effort in their final warmup for their Southeastern Conference opener against the Volunteers.

“We’ve got to find ways to be explosive,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be able to throw the ball down the field and take shots and that’s probably the toughest thing I’m most disappointed in.”

Smart said Stockton has displayed the necessary ability to make explosive throws in practice but has been limited to shorter throws by the defensive schemes of Marshall and Austin Peay.

“It’s more about how people are playing us right now,” Smart said. “It’s been two weeks in a row that there’s just a ton of cushion. … If they want to play like that, you’ve got to take what they give you.”

Stockton recognized the offensive performance against Austin Peay “wasn’t our standard of how we’re supposed to play. We need to get back to work.”

Added Stockton: “You definitely want to be explosive.”

Asked what is the identity of the Georgia offense, Stockton said, “I think our identity is we can run the ball and taking our shots and being able to throw the ball.”

The Bulldogs’ chances for improved production would increase if right tackle Earnest Greene III (back) and right guard Juan Gaston (knee, ankle) return from injuries. Smart said Monday he was “hopeful to get them back.”

Smart called Stockton “a warrior” after the junior passed for two touchdowns and ran for two scores in the Bulldogs’ 45-7 win over Marshall to open the season. Even so, Smart said the next step for Stockton is to play with more confidence, and that will be needed against the Vols, who rolled to a 72-17 rout of East Tennessee State last week.

“That’s what we came here for and that’s why we enjoy playing in the SEC,” Stockton said of the test against Tennessee. “We’re excited to get started and grateful for the opportunity.”

Stockton has completed 40 of 58 passes for 458 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He had only one career start entering the season after taking over in the College Football Playoff following Carson Beck’s season-ending elbow surgery. Stockton won the full-time job following Beck’s transfer to Miami.

“He’s played really well,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of Stockton. “You look at him this year, he’s taken great care of the football, he’s been accurate with it, he’s got the ability to be extremely mobile and extend and create plays on his own.”

Heupel said Stockton and a balanced running game led by Nate Frazier makes for a “huge test for us defensively.”

“You have to do a great job of applying pressure but still bottling them up inside of the pocket, not letting them get outside of it,” Heupel said. “If they choose, he certainly can be a part of the quarterback run game as well. … We’ve got to be at our best.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.