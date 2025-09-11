No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee highlights Week 3 SEC matchups

What to watch for this week in the Southeastern Conference: Game of the week No. 6 Georgia (2-0) at No.…

What to watch for this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 6 Georgia (2-0) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Georgia faces its toughest test yet on the road at No. 15 Tennessee. Transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar has fueled Tennessee’s 2-0 start, throwing for 535 yards and five touchdowns in two games.

The Bulldogs dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 in this week’s AP Top 25 after a slow start against Austin Peay, leading just 14-3 at halftime before pulling away for a 28-6 win.

Georgia beat Tennessee 31-17 last November thanks to an efficient outing by former Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. Georgia leads the series 29-23-2 all-time and has won the the last eight.

The undercard

Florida (1-1) at No. 3 LSU (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have much to prove after an 18-16 home loss to South Florida. Unfortunately for the Gators, the road doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Death Valley and then two more ranked teams. An upset could steady Florida’s shaky start — and Napier’s job security — but it will need to come against LSU’s 11th-ranked defense and Heisman hopeful QB Garrett Nussmeier.

No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

A road win over a top-10 opponent would boost the Aggies’ status as SEC contenders. The Fighting Irish will be itching to avoid an 0-2 start after a close loss to Miami in the opener. A fun contrast of QBs in A&M’s do-it-all Marcel Reed and promising newcomer CJ Carr for the Irish.

Impact players

— Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacey, who rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns in the the 63-7 rout of Georgia State and then added 138 rushing yards and a score against Kentucky. Lacey’s 246 rushing yards lead the SEC through Week 2.

— Beau Pribula i s largely to thank for Missouri’s 2-0 start and new AP Top 25 status. The transfer quarterback from Penn State led the No. 25 Tigers to a 42-31 win over Kansas, completing 30 of 39 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Pribula’s 617 passing yards are second in the SEC. The Tigers have Louisiana-Lafayette up next.

— South Carolina punt returner Vicari Swain was named the SEC co-special teams player of the week for a second straight week after two returns for scores, bringing his season total to three already. He has already tied the single-season school record (Dick Harris, 1971).

Inside the numbers

SEC teams went 14-2 in Week 2. A record-high 11 teams made the AP Top 25 poll, despite Florida dropping out, with the additions of No. 24 Auburn and No. 25 Missouri. … Tennessee’s offense has been the most productive this season, leading the SEC with 1,210 total yards and 15 touchdowns. … Vanderbilt’s defense has held opponents to the fewest yards, averaging 191.5 per game.

Notable injuries

— Kentucky will be without starting quarterback Zach Calzada this week. The quarterback exited a Week 2 loss to Ole Miss early with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Cutter Boley has been taking first-team reps.

— Arkansas receiver Monte Harrison suffered a broken foot and has to decide on a season-ending surgery, according to coach Sam Pittman.

— Georgia may get OL Juan Gaston and Earnest Green back against Tennessee, but TE Ethan Barbour needs ankle surgery.

— LSU C Braelin Moore could miss time after an ankle injury. Sophomore TE Trey’Dez Green is expected to miss several weeks with an MCL sprain.

