No. 5 Miami squares off against FCS Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman (0-1) at No. 5 Miami (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Key stats

Miami Offense

Overall: 324 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 205 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 119 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (64th)

Miami Defense

Overall: 314 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 221 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 93 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (93rd)

Bethune-Cookman Offense

Overall: 346 yards per game (46th in FCS)

Passing: 241 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 105 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 9 points per game (87th)

Bethune-Cookman Defense

Overall: 456 yards per game (84th in FCS)

Passing: 233 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 223 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 42 points per game (86th)

Miami ranks 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Miami

Passing: Carson Beck, 205 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 66 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 82 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Bethune-Cookman

Passing: Timmy McClain, 164 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marqui Johnson, 76 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Javon Ross, 109 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Miami won 27-24 over Notre Dame on Sunday, Aug. 31. Beck led Miami (FL) with 205 yards on 20-of-30 passing (66.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fletcher carried the ball 15 times for 66 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Toney recorded 82 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman was beaten by Florida International 42-9 on Friday, Aug. 29. McClain led Bethune-Cookman with 164 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson carried the ball nine times for 76 yards, adding two receptions for two yards. Ross had six receptions for 109 yards.

Next game

Miami hosts South Florida on Sept. 13. Bethune-Cookman plays at South Carolina State on Sept. 13.

