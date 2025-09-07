No. 4 Oregon visits Northwestern in Big Ten matchup

No. 4 Oregon (2-0) at Northwestern (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Northwestern…

No. 4 Oregon (2-0) at Northwestern (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 381.5 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 203 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 178.5 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (98th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 301 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 131 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 170 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 15 points per game (48th)

Oregon Offense

Overall: 568.5 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 286 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 282.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 64 points per game (3rd)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 227.5 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 132.5 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 95 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 8 points per game (10th)

Oregon is 10th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 63.6% of the time.

Northwestern ranks 132nd in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Oregon’s 25th-ranked +2 margin.

Oregon ranks 19th in the FBS averaging 32 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 406 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Porter, 137 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 158 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 479 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 159 yards on 14 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Malik Benson, 99 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Northwestern defeated Western Illinois 42-7 on Friday, Sept. 5. Stone led Northwestern with 245 yards on 21-of-29 passing (72.4%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Porter carried the ball 12 times for 91 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 23 yards. Wilde had five receptions for 94 yards.

Oregon beat Oklahoma State 69-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Moore threw for 266 yards on 16-of-21 attempts (76.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Whittington had 91 rushing yards on four carries and one touchdown. Jeremiah McClellan had two receptions for 76 yards.

Next game

Northwestern hosts UCLA on Sept. 27. Oregon hosts Oregon State on Sept. 20.

