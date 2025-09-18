No. 4 Miami (FL) matches up against Florida in Week 4

Florida (1-2) at No. 4 Miami (FL) (3-0), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Florida (1-2) at No. 4 Miami (FL) (3-0), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Miami (FL) by 7.5. Against the spread: Miami (FL) 2-1, Florida 1-2.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 481 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 306.7 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 174.3 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 40.3 points per game (26th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 279 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 204 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 75 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (28th)

Florida Offense

Overall: 390.7 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 253.3 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 137.3 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (80th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 264.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 177.3 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 87 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 12.7 points per game (26th)

Miami (FL) is 22nd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.6% of the time.

Florida ranks 113th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Miami (FL)’s 16th-ranked +4 margin.

Florida is 12th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 66.7% of trips.

Florida ranks 6th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:29.

Team leaders

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 812 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 78.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 272 yards on 42 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 228 yards on 18 catches, 1 TD

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 629 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs, 71 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 243 yards on 37 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 197 yards on 16 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Miami (FL) defeated South Florida 49-12 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Beck threw for 340 yards on 23-of-28 attempts (82.1%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Fletcher had 120 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 25 yards. Keelan Marion recorded 81 yards on six catches.

Florida lost 20-10 to LSU on Saturday, Sept. 13. Lagway threw for 287 yards on 33-of-49 attempts (67.3%) with one touchdown and five interceptions. Baugh had 46 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding seven receptions for 59 yards. Brown put up 62 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Miami (FL) plays at No. 7 Florida State on Oct. 4. Florida hosts No. 8 Texas on Oct. 4.

