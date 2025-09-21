No. 4 LSU visits No. 13 Ole Miss

No. 4 LSU (4-0) at No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds…

No. 4 LSU (4-0) at No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: LSU by 1.5. Against the spread: LSU 2-2, Ole Miss 3-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

LSU Offense

Overall: 391.3 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 274.5 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 116.8 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (77th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 246.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 182.3 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 64 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 9.3 points per game (9th)

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 543.3 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 324.8 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 218.5 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 44.8 points per game (12th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 356.8 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 166.3 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 190.5 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (42nd)

LSU ranks 15th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 24.5% of third downs.

Ole Miss is 98th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to LSU’s 39th-ranked +2 margin.

LSU is 81st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.4% of trips. Ole Miss’ red zone defense ranks 23rd at 71.4%.

Ole Miss is 109th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:41, compared to LSU’s 23rd-ranked average of 32:45.

Team leaders

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 960 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 213 yards on 52 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Anderson, 293 yards on 21 catches, 0 TDs

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 719 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 358 yards on 79 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 343 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

LSU beat Southeastern Louisiana 56-10 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Nussmeier led LSU with 273 yards on 25-of-31 passing (80.6%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ju’Juan Johnson carried the ball eight times for 43 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 14 yards. Bauer Sharp had five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Ole Miss won 45-10 over Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 20. Chambliss led Ole Miss with 307 yards on 17-of-27 passing (63.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 112 yards. Lacy carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for three yards. Deuce Alexander recorded 94 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

LSU hosts South Carolina on Oct. 11. Ole Miss hosts Washington State on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.