No. 4 LSU and star linebacker Perkins look to slow down No. 13 Ole Miss’ dual-threat quarterbacks

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin remembers all too well when then-freshman LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. wrecked the Rebels’ game plan with a breakout performance highlighted by a momentum-turning sack, two QB hurries and a pass break-up.

“He isn’t like anyone else out there,” Kiffin said then.

Four years later, Kiffin’s high-octane offense will have to contend with Perkins for likely the last time when the 13th-ranked Rebels (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) host No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday.

A victory could vault Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff picture. They’ll just have to figure out how to neutralize Perkins, a premier NFL prospect who opted to return to LSU this year after a major knee injury wiped out most of his junior season.

“I thought he’d be a first-round (draft pick) in the NFL by now,” Kiffin said this week.

LSU sought to deploy Perkins as more of a traditional middle linebacker in 2023 — a season in which the Tigers struggled defensively.

Now, Kiffin sees second-year LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker unleashing Perkins as more of a roving, pressuring defender, resembling how the Tigers allowed him to play four years ago.

“They’re back actually kind of full circle,” Kiffin said. “He did great in our game (in 2022) and impacted our game, and is coming back in the same role.”

Changed circumstances

The last time LSU visited Ole Miss in 2023, the Rebels’ offense racked up 706 yards in a 55-49 victory.

This year’s edition of the Magnolia Bowl could be quite different — and Perkins’ recent form is only part of the reason.

Kiffin said LSU has, “by far,” its most talented defense since the first time his Ole Miss staff went against the Tigers in 2020.

The Tigers have new starters throughout their secondary and at both defensive end spots — all 2025 transfers after LSU coach Brian Kelly ramped up spending on player acquisition.

“It’s paid off,” Kiffin said. “So, a lot of credit to them for embracing the (transfer) portal.”

Kelly agreed that he has “better players” this year, and that LSU’s ability to spend on transfer prospects they identified as good fits for their team helped the Tigers “get to where we are with this roster.”

But Kelly still expects LSU’s defense to be challenged by an Ole Miss attack that features two dual-threat quarterbacks in Austin Simmons and Trinidad Chambliss.

“Both them have been extremely effective and efficient through their first couple games — throwing and running,” Kelly said. “Lane does a great job in preparing his team — in particular for us.”

Chambliss has taken most snaps since Simmons hurt his ankle three weeks ago at Kentucky. But Kiffin wouldn’t say whether he’d continue to stick more with Chambliss, a transfer from Division II Ferris State who passed for 307 yards and rushed for 112 yards in a 45-10 victory over Tulane last week.

“We’re really letting them compete it out,” Kiffin said.

Either one sets up an interesting matchup with Perkins, whose combination of size (6-foot-1, 222 pounds), explosive speed and instincts can put a lot of stress on even the most mobile quarterbacks.

Connections

Ole Miss defensive back Sage Ryan spent four years playing for LSU, starting at cornerback and safety. Now he’s set to play against the Tigers for the first time.

“Sage is a really savvy player that’s played a lot and plays a lot of different spots,” Kiffin said. “I’m really glad he’s part of our team.”

But Kiffin downplayed the notion that Ryan, in this new era of constant player movement, would approach Saturday’s game differently than others.

Across college football, players face their former teams “a lot nowadays,” Kiffin said. “It seems like every week.”

Meanwhile, Kiffin offered a comment on his daughter, Landry, announcing this week on social media that she is dating LSU linebacker Whit Weeks.

“Whit’s an awesome kid and comes from a great family,” Kiffin said. “Glad that those two are happy together. It has nothing to do with the game.”

Ground game

While LSU senior QB Garrett Nussmeier is seen as one of the most talented passers in college football, it could be in the Tigers’ interest to lean more on their ground game this week against a Rebels defense that ranks last in the SEC against run, allowing 190.5 yards per game.

But that could depend on the condition of No. 1 LSU running back Caden Durham, who sprained his ankle last weekend in a victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

Behind Durham are sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson, freshman Harlem Berry, and junior Kaleb Jackson — along with receivers Zavion Thomas and Barion Brown, who both have been periodically involved in the running game.

