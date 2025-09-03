No. 4 Georgia squares off against FCS Austin Peay

Austin Peay (1-0) at No. 4 Georgia (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network+ Key…

Austin Peay (1-0) at No. 4 Georgia (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network+

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 488 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 249 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 239 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (23rd)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 207 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 129 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 78 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 7 points per game (20th)

Austin Peay Offense

Overall: 343 yards per game (48th in FCS)

Passing: 193 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 150 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (25th)

Austin Peay Defense

Overall: 153 yards per game (9th in FCS)

Passing: 109 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 44 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (24th)

Georgia ranks 24th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 20% of third downs.

Georgia is 5th in the FBS averaging 15 penalty yards per game.

Georgia is 20th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:29.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 190 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Stockton, 73 yards on 10 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 95 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Austin Peay

Passing: Chris Parson, 142 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 55.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Courtland Simmons, 35 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Shemar Kirk, 69 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Georgia defeated Marshall 45-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Stockton led Georgia with 190 yards on 14-of-24 passing (58.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 73 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Dwight Phillips Jr. carried the ball five times for 60 yards and scored one touchdown. Branch had three receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Peay won 34-14 over Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 30. Parson threw for 142 yards on 11-of-20 attempts (55.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards. Simmons had 35 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Kirk recorded 69 yards on three catches.

Next game

Georgia plays at Tennessee on Sept. 13. Austin Peay hosts Morehead State on Sept. 13.

