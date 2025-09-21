No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon

No. 6 Oregon (4-0) at No. 3 Penn State (3-0), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds…

No. 6 Oregon (4-0) at No. 3 Penn State (3-0), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Penn State by 6.5. Against the spread: Penn State 0-3, Oregon 2-2.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Penn State Offense

Overall: 437.3 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 243.7 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 193.7 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 44 points per game (13th)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 224 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 123.3 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 100.7 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 5.7 points per game (3rd)

Oregon Offense

Overall: 523.8 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 268.5 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 255.3 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 50.8 points per game (7th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 228.8 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 120 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 108.8 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 9.3 points per game (9th)

Penn State is 79th in third down percentage, converting 38.9% of the time. Oregon ranks 22nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 27.5%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Penn State ranks 4th in the FBS at +6, and Oregon ranks 19th at +4.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Penn State ranks 6th in the FBS averaging 26.7 penalty yards per game, and Oregon ranks 4th with a 26-yard average.

Oregon is 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Penn State’s red zone offense ranks 30th, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 626 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 273 yards on 34 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Trebor Pena, 166 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 962 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 74.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jayden Limar, 215 yards on 32 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Dakorien Moore, 207 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Penn State won 52-6 over Villanova on Saturday, Sept. 13. Allar led Penn State with 209 yards on 16-of-29 passing (55.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. Allen carried the ball 10 times for 86 yards and scored one touchdown. Luke Reynolds recorded 73 yards on four catches.

Oregon beat Oregon State 41-7 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Dante Moore led Oregon with 305 yards on 21-of-31 passing (67.7%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 53 yards. Limar carried the ball 12 times for 70 yards, adding two receptions for 22 yards. Gary Bryant Jr. had three receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Penn State plays at UCLA on Oct. 4. Oregon hosts No. 11 Indiana on Oct. 11.

