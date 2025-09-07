No. 3 LSU takes on Florida in SEC play

Florida (1-1) at No. 3 LSU (2-0), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: LSU…

Florida (1-1) at No. 3 LSU (2-0), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: LSU by 6.5. Against the spread: LSU 1-1, Florida 1-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

LSU Offense

Overall: 359.5 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 241.5 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 118 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (108th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 207.5 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 163 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 44.5 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 8.5 points per game (13th)

Florida Offense

Overall: 387.5 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 236.5 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 151 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (46th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 238.5 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 156 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 82.5 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 9 points per game (19th)

LSU ranks 22nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 23.1% of third downs.

LSU ranks 105th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Florida’s 45th-ranked +1 margin.

Florida is 57th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 90.9% of trips. LSU’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 50%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. LSU is 3rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 37:01, while Florida’s 19th-ranked average is 34:20.

Team leaders

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 467 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 68.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 103 yards on 30 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Anderson, 172 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 342 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 74.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 197 yards on 27 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 135 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

LSU won 23-7 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6. Nussmeier led LSU with 237 yards on 26-of-41 passing (63.4%) for one touchdown and one interception. Harlem Berry had 56 rushing yards on six carries. Barion Brown recorded 94 yards on eight catches.

Florida fell 18-16 to South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 6. Lagway threw for 222 yards on 23-of-33 attempts (69.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. Baugh had 93 rushing yards on 18 carries. Eugene Wilson III had seven receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20. Florida plays at Miami (FL) on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.