No. 3 LSU takes on FCS SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana (2-1) at No. 3 LSU (3-0), Sept. 20 at 7:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

LSU Offense

Overall: 345 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 234.3 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 110.7 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (108th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 260.3 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 204.3 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 56 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 9 points per game (11th)

SE Louisiana Offense

Overall: 398.7 yards per game (29th in FCS)

Passing: 221.7 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 177 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (18th)

SE Louisiana Defense

Overall: 268.7 yards per game (10th in FCS)

Passing: 148.7 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 120 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (15th)

Team leaders

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 687 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 196 yards on 45 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Anderson, 247 yards on 18 catches, 0 TDs

SE Louisiana

Passing: Carson Camp, 442 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kyle Lowe, 145 yards on 23 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jaylon Domingeaux, 152 yards on 10 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

LSU won 20-10 over Florida on Saturday, Sept. 13. Nussmeier led LSU with 220 yards on 15-of-27 passing (55.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. Durham carried the ball 15 times for 93 yards. Anderson had four receptions for 75 yards.

SE Louisiana beat Mississippi Valley State 56-3 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Lowe led SE Louisiana with 155 yards on 8-of-8 passing (100.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Calvin Smith Jr. carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards. Domingeaux put up 82 yards on four catches with three touchdowns.

Next game

LSU plays at No. 13 Ole Miss on Sept. 27. SE Louisiana hosts UT Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 27.

