No. 3 LSU hosts Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech (1-0) at No. 3 LSU (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: LSU by 37.5. Against the spread: LSU 1-0, Louisiana Tech 1-0.

How to watch: SEC Network+

Key stats

LSU Offense

Overall: 354.0 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 246.0 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 108.0 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (92nd)

LSU Defense

Overall: 261.0 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 230.0 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 108.0 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (38th)

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 262.0 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 130.0 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 132.0 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (74th)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 273.0 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 145.0 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 132.0 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 0.0 points per game (1st)

Louisiana Tech ranks 96th in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. LSU ranks 33rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 23.1%.

LSU ranks 98th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 4th-ranked +3 margin.

LSU is 99th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Louisiana Tech’s red zone defense ranks 1st at 0.0%.

Louisiana Tech ranks 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:29, compared to LSU’s 6th-ranked average of 37:10.

Team leaders

LSUPassing: Garrett Nussmeier, 230 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 73.7 completion percentageRushing: Caden Durham, 74 yards on 17 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Aaron Anderson, 99 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Trey Kukuk, 130 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 70.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 61 yards on 6 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eli Finley, 59 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

LSU won 17-10 over Clemson on Saturday, Aug. 30. Nussmeier threw for 230 yards on 28-of-38 attempts (73.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Durham had 74 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 22 yards. Anderson had six receptions for 99 yards.

Louisiana Tech won 24-0 over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Aug. 30. Kukuk led Louisiana Tech with 130 yards on 14-of-20 passing (70.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 48 yards. Thevenin carried the ball six times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown. Finley had four receptions for 59 yards.

Next game

LSU hosts Florida on Sept. 13. Louisiana Tech hosts New Mexico State on Sept. 13.

