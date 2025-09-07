No. 25 Missouri hosts Louisiana in Week 3

Louisiana (1-1) at No. 25 Missouri (2-0), Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network+ Key stats…

Louisiana (1-1) at No. 25 Missouri (2-0), Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network+

Key stats

Missouri Offense

Overall: 577.5 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 337.5 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 240 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 51.5 points per game (11th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 226.5 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 148 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 78.5 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (62nd)

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 320 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 87 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 233 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (96th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 244.5 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 118 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 126.5 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 12 points per game (36th)

Missouri is 13th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 20.8% of the time. Louisiana ranks 63rd on offense, converting on 42.3% of third downs.

Missouri ranks 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Missouri ranks 114th in the FBS with 70 penalty yards per game.

Missouri leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Louisiana ranks 96th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:33, compared to Missouri’s 9th-ranked average of 35:18.

Team leaders

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 617 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 79.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 212 yards on 35 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 174 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD

Louisiana

Passing: Walker Howard, 88 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 45.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Elijah Davis, 190 yards on 30 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Shelton Sampson Jr., 63 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Missouri won 42-31 over Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 6. Pribula led Missouri with 334 yards on 30-of-39 passing (76.9%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Jamal Roberts had 143 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for nine yards. Coleman put up 126 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Louisiana beat McNeese 34-10 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Daniel Beale led Louisiana with 86 yards on 14-of-22 passing (63.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Davis had 132 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for six yards. KeDarius Wade recorded 19 yards on one catch.

Next game

Missouri hosts South Carolina on Sept. 20. Louisiana plays at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.