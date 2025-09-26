No. 25 BYU finding success behind improved running attack

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU built its football reputation on high-flying passing offenses. Now the Cougars are finding success with…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU built its football reputation on high-flying passing offenses. Now the Cougars are finding success with a potent running attack.

No. 25 BYU (3-0) enters its Big 12 opener against Colorado (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday leading the conference with 265.6 rushing yards per game and 6.48 yards per carry. BYU ranks in the top 15 nationally in the same categories.

Just two seasons ago, the Cougars finished 13th of 14 Big 12 teams in rushing offense. BYU rose to eighth in the league last season behind a per-game average of 161.0 yards on the ground.

“It’s great. You always want to progress as a team,” junior running back LJ Martin said. “Just get better each and every year. That’s all we could ask for, just better ourselves. As long as we’re doing better than we were before, I think we’ll be happy.”

Martin has powered the recent climb.

He has been a steadying influence for the Cougars’ offense entering his third season as a starter. Martin is only the second BYU player to start a season with three straight 100-yard games. The junior leads all Big 12 players with 114.0 rushing yards per game.

“He’s a complete back and I’m glad he’s a leader and captain for us,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

Injuries limited Martin during parts of his first two seasons in Provo. Still, he showed flashes of his full potential when healthy.

Martin started coming on strong a year ago, running for 718 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He had back-to-back 100-yard games against Oklahoma State and UCF at midseason after sitting out three games earlier in the season.

He worked on bolstering his strength during the offseason and now routinely drags would-be tacklers for extra yards. Sometimes it takes three or four defenders to bring Martin down.

“It just breeds confidence knowing I’m able to break tackles and not having to shy away from contact or not really worry about seeing a defender because I am able to break some tackles,” Martin said.

Martin was elected a team captain going into his junior season. Sitake said his work ethic makes him a natural leader. Teammates are drawn to emulate how Martin prepares for games each week and mirror his unselfish attitude in each game and practice.

“It’s never been about him and his numbers and his carries,” Sitake said. “He’s going to do all the little things right, even when the ball is not in his hands.”

Consistent success with the run game from Martin and other backs has made it possible for freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier to ease into leading the offense.

Bachmeier has taken steps forward as a passer each week. Through his first three starts, he hasn’t thrown an interception and has completed 66.7% of his passes. He is coming off his best performance yet, throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-25 passing in a 34-13 win over East Carolina.

The freshman has also contributed to BYU’s newfound running prowess. He’s scored four rushing TDs so far this season and averaged more than five yards per carry in two of his first three games.

“He makes it really easy to go out there and play,” Martin said. “He makes the run game really easy, getting us into the right looks and the right checks. He just makes everything easier I would say.”

BYU’s offense is making everything look easy. The Cougars are scoring 43.3 points per game, second only to Texas Tech among Big 12 teams.

