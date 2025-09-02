No. 24 Texas Tech plays Kent State

Kent State (1-0) at No. 24 Texas Tech (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

Kent State (1-0) at No. 24 Texas Tech (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas Tech by 48.5. Against the spread: Texas Tech 1-0, Kent State 0-1.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 608.0 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 314.0 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 294.0 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 67.0 points per game (3rd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 175.0 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 123.0 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 294.0 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 305.0 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 209.0 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 96.0 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (85th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 340.0 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 176.0 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 96.0 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Texas Tech ranks 1st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 87.5% of the time.

Kent State is 98th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Texas Tech’s 31st-ranked +1 margin.

Kent State is 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 0.0% of trips. Texas Tech’s red zone defense ranks 56th at 100.0%.

Texas Tech ranks 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 20:22, compared to Kent State’s 84th-ranked average of 28:29.

Team leaders

Texas TechPassing: Behren Morton, 201 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 88.9 completion percentageRushing: Cameron Dickey, 90 yards on 12 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Reginald Virgil, 56 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 118 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 49 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 109 yards on 2 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Morton led Texas Tech with 201 yards on 16-of-18 passing (88.9%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Dickey carried the ball 12 times for 90 yards and scored one touchdown. Virgil had four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Kent State beat Merrimack 21-17 on Saturday, Aug. 30. DeShields threw for 118 yards on 6-of-10 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Garcia had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries. Wolford recorded 109 yards on two catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Texas Tech hosts Oregon State on Sept. 13. Kent State hosts Buffalo on Sept. 13.

