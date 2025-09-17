No. 24 Notre Dame searching for cure to defensive woes before taking on Purdue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 24 Notre Dame faces a familiar predicament — two early-season losses has left no…

The circumstances have changed, though. This time, it’s the usually stout Fighting Irish defense searching for answers as it faces rival Purdue (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday. It wouldn’t be the first time Notre Dame has used this matchup as a springboard to change directions.

A year ago, after a stinging 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois at home, the Irish hit their stride by handing the Boilermakers what was then the worst loss in program history, 66-7. It was the first step on a 14-game winning streak that sent them to the national championship game.

Back then, though, Al Golden’s defense was the team’s heart and soul. Notre Dame led the nation with 33 takeaways, was third nationally with 38 sacks and finished in the top five in points allowed (15.5).

With Golden and six key players from that team off to the NFL, Chris Ash has taken over as defensive coordinator, and things have not started well. The Irish surrendered 68 points in losses to Miami and Texas A&M, compared with 70 in their first six games last year, and have one interception and one sack.

Worse, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed threw for a career-high 360 yards in a 41-40 come-from-behind win. It was the most points allowed by Notre Dame since a 45-14 loss to Michigan in 2019.

Coach Marcus Freeman, a former linebacker and defensive coordinator, is spending this week trying to find solutions, and he indicated Monday he may get more involved than usual in the defensive meetings.

“It’s the execution of what we’re asking them to do,” he said. “If we’re asking them to do things they can’t execute, then we have to evaluate what we’re asking them to do. Like I said, it’s not a call, it’s not a scheme, there’s no perfect call, no perfect scheme. It’s the ability to execute.”

Whatever the explanation, the defensive stats have plummeted. The Irish rank 118th in points allowed (34.0), 113th in pass rush and 129th in pass coverage.

Freeman doesn’t blame the early-season woes on a new defensive system or so many new faces. Instead, he wants to see the Irish eliminate the big plays that allowed Texas A&M to rally.

“What we can’t do is let a bad play turn into an explosive play. (Texas A&M) had over 200 yards on six plays,” Freeman said. “What does a lack of execution come down to? It could be a lack of focus, a lack of proper technique, a lack of understanding what’s expected — a personnel issue where you’re asking somebody to do something that they can’t do consistently.”

Safety Adon Shuler believes it’s not a personnel issue, either.

Rather, he thinks the answer is better practices, which would lead to faster, more violent action on Saturdays.

The first test comes this weekend against a vastly improved Purdue team under first-year coach Barry Odom. The Boilermakers are coming off a 33-17 loss to Southern California in their Big Ten Conference opener but are averaging 391.3 total yards and 27.3 points per game, a substantial upgrade over their 15.8 ppg average last season.

And if Notre Dame doesn’t plug some holes fast, it could be staring at its first 0-3 start since 2008 — likely leaving it out of the playoff chase. But Shuler saw how the Irish responded to last year’s challenge and thinks they can do it again.

“(Coach Freeman said), ‘We could be here, like, oh, we’re five points away from being 2-0, but that doesn’t help us,’” he said. “The reality is, we’re 0-2, and we have to have that mindset and that grit to go get it.”

