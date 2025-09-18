No. 24 Notre Dame hosts Purdue in Week 4

Purdue (2-1) at No. 24 Notre Dame (0-2), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Purdue (2-1) at No. 24 Notre Dame (0-2), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Notre Dame by 25.5. Against the spread: Notre Dame 0-2, Purdue 2-1.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 371.5 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 257 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 114.5 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (60th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 406 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 282.5 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 123.5 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 34 points per game (118th)

Purdue Offense

Overall: 391.7 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 271.7 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 120 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (79th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 315.3 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 190.3 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 125 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (41st)

Purdue ranks 24th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.3% of the time.

Purdue ranks 123rd in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin.

Notre Dame ranks 12th in the FBS averaging 30.5 penalty yards per game.

Purdue is 55th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 80% of trips. Notre Dame’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 514 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 127 yards on 33 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eli Raridon, 182 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 786 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 230 yards on 58 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Arhmad Branch, 167 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Notre Dame was beaten by Texas A&M 41-40 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Carr led Notre Dame with 293 yards on 20-of-32 passing (62.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. Love had 94 rushing yards on 23 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown. Raridon had four receptions for 85 yards.

Purdue lost 33-17 to USC on Saturday, Sept. 13. Browne led Purdue with 305 yards on 24-of-39 passing (61.5%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Mockobee carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards. Michael Jackson III put up 70 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Notre Dame plays at Arkansas on Sept. 27. Purdue hosts No. 9 Illinois on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.