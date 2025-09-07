No. 24 Auburn matches up against South Alabama

South Alabama (1-1) at No. 24 Auburn (2-0), Sept. 13 at 12:45 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key…

South Alabama (1-1) at No. 24 Auburn (2-0), Sept. 13 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Auburn Offense

Overall: 455 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 189.5 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 265.5 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (33rd)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 275.5 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 245 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 30.5 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (41st)

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 394 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 202.5 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 191.5 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 34.5 points per game (48th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 373 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 162 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 211 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (99th)

Auburn is 10th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 20.7% of the time. South Alabama ranks 114th on offense, converting on 30% of third downs.

South Alabama ranks 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Auburn is 120th in the FBS averaging 74 penalty yards per game, compared to South Alabama’s 17th-ranked 30 per-game average.

South Alabama is 91st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Auburn’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

South Alabama ranks 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:56, compared to Auburn’s 47th-ranked average of 31:32.

Team leaders

Auburn

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 359 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 195 yards on 27 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Cam Coleman, 100 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 397 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 76.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 234 yards on 47 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 221 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Auburn beat Ball State 42-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Arnold passed for 251 yards on 24-of-28 attempts (85.7%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Cobb had 121 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Coleman had seven receptions for 77 yards.

South Alabama lost 33-31 to Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 6. Davenport led South Alabama with 231 yards on 17-of-24 passing (70.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bullock had 107 rushing yards on 24 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for -2 yards. Voisin had eight receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Auburn plays at Oklahoma on Sept. 20. South Alabama hosts Coastal Carolina on Sept. 20.

