No. 23 Missouri and South Carolina meet in SEC play

South Carolina (2-1) at No. 23 Missouri (3-0), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Missouri by 10.5. Against the spread: Missouri 3-0, South Carolina 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Missouri Offense

Overall: 587 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 284.7 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 302.3 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 51.7 points per game (8th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 191.3 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 100 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 91.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 15.7 points per game (39th)

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 303 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 193 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 110 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (96th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 309.7 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 202 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 107.7 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (43rd)

Missouri is 4th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 17.1% of the time. South Carolina ranks 121st on offense, converting on 30.6% of third downs.

South Carolina is 12th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 66.7% of trips.

South Carolina is 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:05, compared to Missouri’s 2nd-ranked average of 37:49.

Team leaders

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 791 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 76.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 462 yards on 57 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 258 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 431 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 135 yards on 27 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Nyck Harbor, 165 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Missouri won 52-10 over Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 13. Pribula led Missouri with 174 yards on 15-of-22 passing (68.2%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hardy had 250 rushing yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Coleman had eight receptions for 84 yards.

South Carolina fell 31-7 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 13. Luke Doty led South Carolina with 148 yards on 18-of-27 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 20 yards. Faison carried the ball 15 times for 74 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for one yard. Harbor had four receptions for 66 yards.

Next game

Missouri hosts UMass on Sept. 27. South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Sept. 27.

