No. 23 Michigan matches up with Central Michigan in Week 3

Central Michigan (1-1) at No. 23 Michigan (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Michigan Offense

Overall: 370 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 196.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 173.5 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (93rd)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 337.5 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 243.5 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 94 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (69th)

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 284 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 146 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 138 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (117th)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 423.5 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 324 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 99.5 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (108th)

Central Michigan is 129th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 56% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Michigan is 8th in the FBS at +4, and Central Michigan ranks 15th at +3.

Central Michigan is 101st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 36th at 75%.

Michigan ranks 110th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:23, compared to Central Michigan’s 10th-ranked average of 35:14.

Team leaders

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 393 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 54.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 284 yards on 35 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Donaven McCulley, 122 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 145 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Nahree Biggins, 112 yards on 27 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Tommy McIntosh, 78 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Michigan lost 24-13 to Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 6. Underwood threw for 142 yards on 9-of-24 attempts (37.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Haynes carried the ball 19 times for 125 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for -5 yards. McCulley put up 91 yards on three catches.

Central Michigan fell 45-17 to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 6. Labas led Central Michigan with 89 yards on 11-of-14 passing (78.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Angel Flores had 18 rushing yards on nine carries. Camden Kruisenga had one reception for 26 yards.

Next game

Michigan plays at Nebraska on Sept. 20. Central Michigan hosts Wagner on Sept. 20.

