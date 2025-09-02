No. 23 Indiana hosts Kennesaw State in Week 2

Kennesaw State (0-1) at No. 23 Indiana (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Kennesaw State (0-1) at No. 23 Indiana (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Indiana by 35.5. Against the spread: Indiana 0-1, Kennesaw State 1-0.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 502.0 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 193.0 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 309.0 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (64th)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 314.0 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 96.0 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 309.0 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (58th)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 307.0 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 149.0 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 158.0 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 9.0 points per game (125th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 348.0 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 218.0 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 158.0 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (38th)

Kennesaw State is 71st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 35.3% of the time. Indiana ranks 21st on offense, converting on 58.8% of third downs.

Indiana ranks 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Kennesaw State is 111th in the FBS averaging 68.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Indiana’s 20th-ranked 25.0 per-game average.

Indiana is 111th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 57.1% of trips. Kennesaw State’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 66.7%.

Kennesaw State ranks 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:59, compared to Indiana’s 1st-ranked average of 41:28.

Team leaders

IndianaPassing: Fernando Mendoza, 193 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 58.1 completion percentageRushing: Roman Hemby, 111 yards on 23 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 52 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Dexter Williams II, 149 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 36.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 66 yards on 17 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 103 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Indiana beat Old Dominion 27-14 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Mendoza threw for 193 yards on 18-of-31 attempts (58.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hemby had 111 rushing yards on 23 carries, adding one reception for nine yards. Cooper had two receptions for 52 yards.

Kennesaw State lost 10-9 to Wake Forest on Friday, Aug. 29. Williams passed for 149 yards on 12-of-33 attempts (36.4%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 44 yards. Bennett carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Benyard recorded 103 yards on five catches.

Next game

Indiana hosts Indiana State on Sept. 12. Kennesaw State hosts Merrimack on Sept. 13.

