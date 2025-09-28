No. 23 BYU meets West Virginia in Big 12 play

West Virginia (2-3) at No. 23 BYU (4-0), Oct. 3 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

West Virginia (2-3) at No. 23 BYU (4-0), Oct. 3 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 435.8 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 184.5 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 251.3 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 38.5 points per game (22nd)

BYU Defense

Overall: 226.8 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 150.5 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 76.3 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 9.3 points per game (4th)

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 395.6 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 179.4 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 216.2 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (99th)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 364.2 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 211.2 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 153 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 26.6 points per game (91st)

West Virginia is 131st in third down percentage, converting 27.1% of the time. BYU ranks 8th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 24%.

West Virginia is 95th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to BYU’s 6th-ranked +6 margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. BYU is 24th in FBS, scoring on 94.7% of red zone trips. West Virginia’s red zone offense ranks 1st at 100%.

West Virginia ranks 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:56, compared to BYU’s 14th-ranked average of 33:23.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 697 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 400 yards on 55 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 234 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

West Virginia

Passing: Nicco Marchiol, 720 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaylen Henderson, 146 yards on 29 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 276 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

BYU defeated Colorado 24-21 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Bachmeier passed for 179 yards on 19-of-27 attempts (70.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 98 yards. Martin had 58 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding four receptions for 36 yards. Roberts had five receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia was beaten by Utah 48-14 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Khalil Wilkins led West Virginia with 63 yards on 3-of-6 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 39 yards. Jarod Bowie had 68 rushing yards on one carry, adding one reception for four yards. Vaughn had three receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

BYU plays at Arizona on Oct. 11. West Virginia plays at UCF on Oct. 18.

