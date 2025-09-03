No. 22 Tennessee matches up against FCS East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State (1-0) at No. 22 Tennessee (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network+…

East Tennessee State (1-0) at No. 22 Tennessee (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network+

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 493 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 247 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 246 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (23rd)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 377 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 274 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 103 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (100th)

East Tennessee State Offense

Overall: 572 yards per game (5th in FCS)

Passing: 180 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 392 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 45 points per game (11th)

East Tennessee State Defense

Overall: 260 yards per game (21st in FCS)

Passing: 226 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 34 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (35th)

Tennessee ranks 22nd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 58.3% of the time.

Tennessee ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:29.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 247 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Star Thomas, 92 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Braylon Staley, 95 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

East Tennessee State

Passing: Cade McNamara, 146 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: DeVontae Houston, 128 yards on 14 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Harrison, 56 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Tennessee won 45-26 over Syracuse on Saturday, Aug. 30. Aguilar led Tennessee with 247 yards on 16-of-28 passing (57.1%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 34 yards. Thomas carried the ball 12 times for 92 yards, adding one reception for seven yards and one touchdown. Staley had four receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

East Tennessee State defeated Murray State 45-17 on Saturday, Aug. 30. McNamara led East Tennessee State with 146 yards on 12-of-17 passing (70.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. Houston had 128 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Harrison recorded 56 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Tennessee hosts Georgia on Sept. 13. East Tennessee State plays at West Georgia on Sept. 13.

