No. 22 Notre Dame content to grind it out with backfield tandem of Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Running back Jeremiyah Love garners attention with his strong stats and highlight-reel hurdles.

Jadarian Price appears more comfortable taking care of business when Love needs a break.

Together, the two old-school backfield mates have produced one of the top ground games in the Football Bowl Subdivision as No. 22 Notre Dame tries to right its season.

Love in part credits their success to strong communication. He says he often sees a specific look on the field, and relays the defense’s strategy to Price.

“That’s how we help each other get better on the field,” Love said.

Not surprisingly, they play ideal complementary roles.

Love delivered a breakout season in 2024 by rushing for 1,024 yards and 17 touchdowns, recording two TD catches, scoring in a school record 13 consecutive games and setting a College Football Playoff record when he opened the first round with a game-changing 98-yard scoring run against Indiana despite feeling ill and playing with a sore knee.

Naturally, this season’s expectations soared. The 6-foot, 214-pound junior started this year as a preseason All-American on a top-10 squad projected to be a national championship contender, hoping to show everyone he would be the next top runner from his hometown of St. Louis.

Price, meanwhile, was nearly as proficient despite getting fewer chances. He rushed for 746 yards and seven TDs last year while showcasing his skills in multiple ways, prompting speculation he might transfer to another school where he could be the feature back.

Those in the Notre Dame locker room were not surprised when the 5-11, 210-pound Texan opted to stick around.

“He’s a selfless individual that is going to take advantage of his opportunities, but do everything to help this team be successful,” coach Marcus Freeman said. “I’m sure he probably had people that did want him, and it’s a credit to his belief in this university, his belief in this football program, that he can reach all the goals he has being right here in the same running back room with Jeremiah Love and some of those other guys.”

Despite the skill at running back, things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for Notre Dame (1-2) this season.

Love rushed 10 times for 33 yards while Price logged four carries for 49 yards in a season-opening 27-24 loss at then-No. 10 Miami. In a 41-40 loss to then-No. 16 Texas A&M, Notre Dame finished the game with only 136 yards rushing.

Things finally changed in last week’s 56-30 victory over Purdue.(backslash)

Love ran for a career-high 157 yards and two scores, averaging 8.3 yards per carry, while Price rushed for 74 yards on nine carries and scored four times including a 100-yard kickoff return following a two-hour weather delay.

What changed?

“More touches,” Love said. “When the game started, we started rolling on offense. “I was like, ‘(Jadarian), we might score six touchdowns today,’ and that was a goal we set for ourselves that game.”

There’s little doubt Love and Price will be busy again Saturday when they visit Arkansas (2-2).

Love leads the Irish with 284 yards rushing, has eight catches for 79 yards and has scored four times. Price has rushed for 187 yards, a team-best five scores and leads the nation in kickoff return average at 47.0 yards.

And it’s a sure bet Price will be ready — just like he has been during each of his three college seasons.

“No one likes the delay when you’re out there on fire,” Price said after last weekend’s victory. “The main thing we did was hammering on the details, the little things that we saw throughout the first half of the game. I don’t think a lot of people were expecting the outcome of the kickoff return, but that just goes to show that you know no matter what phase, no matter what unit is out there, we’re ready to go when our name is called.”

