No. 22 Indiana squares off against FCS Indiana State

Indiana State (2-0) at No. 22 Indiana (2-0), Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 547.5 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 236.5 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 311 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 41.5 points per game (31st)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 292.5 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 139 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 153.5 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (30th)

Indiana State Offense

Overall: 431.5 yards per game (19th in FCS)

Passing: 225.5 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 206 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (12th)

Indiana State Defense

Overall: 282 yards per game (18th in FCS)

Passing: 169 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 113 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (26th)

Indiana ranks 17th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 57.7% of the time.

Indiana is 8th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Indiana ranks 20th in the FBS averaging 32.5 penalty yards per game.

Indiana is 4th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 36:59.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 438 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 175 yards on 32 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Sarratt, 141 yards on 12 catches, 3 TDs

Indiana State

Passing: Elijah Owens, 317 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 75.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Plez Lawrence, 143 yards on 31 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Lawrence, 111 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Mendoza led Indiana with 245 yards on 18-of-25 passing (72.0%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 20 yards. Lee Beebe carried the ball 11 times for 90 yards and scored one touchdown. Sarratt had nine receptions for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

Indiana State won 38-14 over Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 6. Keegan Patterson led Indiana State with 111 yards on 11-of-17 passing (64.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 78 yards. Owens carried the ball nine times for 50 yards. Larry Stephens put up 63 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Indiana hosts Illinois on Sept. 20. Indiana State plays at Montana on Sept. 20.

