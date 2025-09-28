No. 21 Notre Dame hosts Boise State in Week 6

Boise State (3-1) at No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

Boise State (3-1) at No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Notre Dame by 16.5. Against the spread: Notre Dame 2-2, Boise State 3-1.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 479.8 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 306.5 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 173.3 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 44.0 points per game (11th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 389.0 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 268.8 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 120.3 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (99th)

Boise State Offense

Overall: 520.0 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 299.0 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 221.0 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 38.5 points per game (22nd)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 341.5 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 186.0 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 155.5 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (75th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Notre Dame ranks 17th in the FBS, converting 52.3% of the time. Boise State ranks 25th, converting 50.0%.

Boise State ranks 109th in the FBS averaging 68.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Notre Dame’s 13th-ranked 33.3 per-game average.

Boise State is 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Notre Dame’s red zone offense ranks 31st, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 1,091 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 68.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 341 yards on 66 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Fields, 275 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,129 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 360 yards on 48 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: LaTrell Caples, 240 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Notre Dame beat Arkansas 56-13 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Carr led Notre Dame with 354 yards on 22-of-30 passing (73.3%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jadarian Price carried the ball 13 times for 86 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 35 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Faison put up 89 yards on seven catches.

Boise State defeated Appalachian State 47-14 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Madsen led Boise State with 321 yards on 25-of-37 passing (67.6%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Sire Gaines carried the ball 12 times for 69 yards, adding two receptions for five yards. Caples had five receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Notre Dame hosts North Carolina State on Oct. 11. Boise State hosts New Mexico on Oct. 11.

