No. 21 Michigan visits Nebraska in Big Ten action

No. 21 Michigan (2-1) at Nebraska (3-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Michigan…

No. 21 Michigan (2-1) at Nebraska (3-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Michigan by 2.5. Against the spread: Michigan 1-2, Nebraska 2-1.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Michigan Offense

Overall: 452 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 209.3 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 242.7 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (45th)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 271.3 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 182.3 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 89 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (33rd)

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 545.7 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 367 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 178.7 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 49 points per game (9th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 202 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 66 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 136 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 8 points per game (7th)

Nebraska ranks 6th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 62.2% of the time. Michigan ranks 52nd on offense, converting on 44.7% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Michigan is 11th in the FBS at +5, and Nebraska ranks 16th at +4.

Nebraska is 12th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 66.7% of trips.

Michigan ranks 80th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:18, compared to Nebraska’s 24th-ranked average of 33:19.

Team leaders

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 628 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 57.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 388 yards on 49 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Donaven McCulley, 158 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 831 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 76.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 326 yards on 52 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dane Key, 190 yards on 13 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Michigan won 63-3 over Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 13. Underwood threw for 235 yards on 16-of-25 attempts (64.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Haynes carried the ball 14 times for 104 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 16 yards. Semaj Morgan recorded 69 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Nebraska won 59-7 over Houston Christian on Saturday, Sept. 13. Raiola threw for 222 yards on 15-of-21 attempts (71.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Kwinten Ives had 85 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 36 yards. Key put up 104 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Michigan hosts Wisconsin on Oct. 4. Nebraska hosts Michigan State on Oct. 4.

