No. 21 Alabama takes on UL Monroe in Week 2

UL Monroe (1-0) at No. 21 Alabama (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7:45 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Alabama by 37.5. Against the spread: Alabama 0-1, UL Monroe 0-1.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 341 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 254 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 87 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (92nd)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 382 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 152 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 87 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 31 points per game (110th)

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 434 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 123 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 311 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (61st)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 131 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 50 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 311 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 0 points per game (1st)

Alabama ranks 92nd in third down percentage, converting 35.3% of the time. UL Monroe ranks 16th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 16.7%.

Alabama is 113th in the FBS averaging 70 penalty yards per game, compared to UL Monroe’s 57th-ranked 45 per-game average.

Alabama is 56th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. UL Monroe’s red zone offfense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

AlabamaPassing: Ty Simpson, 254 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 53.5 completion percentageRushing: Kevin Riley, 31 yards on 5 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Germie Bernard, 146 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 95 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 52.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 113 yards on 11 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Tyler Griffin, 32 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Alabama was beaten by Florida State 31-17 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Simpson passed for 254 yards on 23-of-43 attempts (53.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Riley carried the ball five times for 31 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Bernard put up 146 yards on eight catches.

UL Monroe won 29-0 over St. Francis (PA) on Thursday, Aug. 28. Armenta led UL Monroe with 95 yards on 12-of-23 passing (52.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. McReynolds carried the ball 11 times for 113 yards, adding two receptions for 20 yards and one touchdown. Griffin recorded 32 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Alabama hosts Wisconsin on Sept. 13. UL Monroe plays at UTEP on Sept. 20.

