No. 21 Alabama loses DL Jeremiah Beaman for the season because of a lower-body injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 21 Alabama will be without defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman for the rest of his season after he sustained a lower-body injury in practice Wednesday.

Coach Kalen DeBoer announced Beaman’s status on his weekly radio show.

Beaman started last week’s season opener at Florida State and logged a quarterback hurry. Beaman was starting in place of fourth-year junior Tim Keenan, who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.

“Tim Keenan will not be available this week, but he’s doing really well and making the progress that we would expect,” DeBoer said. “This is not a long-term injury for him.”

Without Beaman and Keenan, the Crimson Tide will turn to sophomore Edric Hill and freshmen Isaia Faga and London Simmons to increase their workload against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

