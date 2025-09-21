No. 20 Vanderbilt scores its most points in 107 years with 70-21 win over Georgia State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, and No. 20 Vanderbilt scored its most…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, and No. 20 Vanderbilt scored its most points in 107 years Saturday night while romping to a 70-21 victory over Georgia State.

The previous time the Commodores rolled up 70 points in a game was a 76-0 win over Tennessee in November 1918 at Dudley Field in Nashville.

“I was proud of the effort. We played the right way and the game honors toughness,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Georgia State and we did not forget that game from a year ago and how painful of a lesson that was. Tonight was our night.”

Last season, Vanderbilt was upset by Georgia State 36-32 in Atlanta. The loss stuck with Commodores players for a year, and many were looking to avenge the defeat.

Pavia also rushed for 86 yards and a TD as Vanderbilt (4-0) remained one of eight undefeated Southeastern Conference teams. Running back AJ Newberry scored twice on the ground.

“It starts with the O-line,” Pavia said. “Our motto is throw to score, run to win, and I think we’ve done a fine job with that thus far.”

Three other running backs scored a touchdown, and quarterback Blaze Berlowitz scored his first rushing touchdown for the Commodores. Drew Dickey scored Vanderbilt’s final TD on a 9-yard quarterback keep.

“Blaze has been my backup for three years, so to see him play and execute the way he does … there’s no reason to bring in a portal guy next year,” Pavia said. “Blaze is the guy. Blaze is the answer.”

Commodores cornerback Jordan Matthews forced a fumble and defensive tackle Jaylon Stone recovered one in the first half. In the second half, linebacker Jamison Curtis blocked a punt and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, Georgia State coach Dell McGee expressed immense disappointment in his team’s performance.

“They definitely exposed a lot of things about our team,” McGee said. “There were some positives in the game, but a bunch of negatives. We’ve really got to dig deep as an organization and find out what we’re really made of during the bye week.”

The takeaway

Georgia State: While the Panthers (1-3) were able to find some offense through the air, they struggled on the ground, rushing for just 32 yards. Quarterbacks TJ Finley and Cameran Brown threw for a combined three touchdowns, but the special teams struggled, converting on only one of their three extra-point attempts.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores have not lost to a non-conference opponent in the West End since 2022, riding a seven-game win streak against non-SEC foes inside FirstBank Stadium. Vanderbilt will face a decent non-conference challenge next in Utah State, which rolled to a 48-7 win over McNeese State of the FCS on Saturday.

Up next

Georgia State: Hosts James Madison on Oct. 4.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Utah State on Sept. 27.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.